India Positive: IIT Kanpur Develops A Low-Cost UV Chamber To Fight Coronavirus

May 02, 2020 06:40 PM IST India India
Scientists at the IIT-Kanpur have come up with a low-cost UV chamber that will sanitize all essential commodities that are brought into homes from outside. Vegetables, fruits, sugar, milk, pulses, mobiles, rupees, and keys, etc. can be sanitized in the box within minutes. The ultraviolet rays present in the chamber can kill the bacteria and viruses in objects within minutes. The sensor-based box also has an alarm that can be set for a specified period of time.

