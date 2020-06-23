India Positive: IIT-Kanpur Develops ‘Intelligent Disinfectant Chamber’

IIT Kanpur develops SaniWalk, an intelligent disinfectant chamber. This sanitizing chamber works in three stages, first the person's temperature is recorded at the gate of the chamber and his photo is taken by a high intensity camera, if the temperature is normal, than the gate automatically opens and disinfection process starts, and if temperature is higher than the normal limits the door doesn’t open and alarm is activated. Once disinfection process finished inside the chamber, the other side exit gate opens up and person can safely make an exist. The record of every person is kept at central monitoring system, the first such SaniWalk system has been installed at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology AIG Hospital, Hyderabad.

