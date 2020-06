India Positive: India’s Only National Flag Manufacturing Unit Produces Khadi Masks

India’s only authorised national flag manufacturing centre in Karnataka’s Hubballi has stepped in to augment the supply of face masks in the country. The Khadi masks made here are reusable and eco-friendly. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centre witnessed a drop in the demand for flags in offices which is why the workers started making face masks to cater to the needs of the people.