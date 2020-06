India Positive: Indore Airport Installs Smart Machine To Ensure Social Distancing

To ensure social distancing, a machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors has been installed at Indore Airport. The machine gives an alarm if someone doesn't follow social distancing.

The machine relays messages in both Hindi and English languages like "Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye and Keep Distance, Stay Safe". It also has an in-built alarm. Currently, this machine is being used on an experimental basis at the departure gate of the airport.