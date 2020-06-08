India Positive: Kashmiri Innovator Develops Low-Cost Ventilator Out Of Scrap Items

A young innovator in Srinagar made a low-cost ventilator out of scrap items to fight COVID-19 pandemic. A 22-year-old Waseem Ahmad Nadaf, better known among friends and folks as 'Unique Waseem', hogged the limelight in 2012 for designing a unique power inverter with 30 minutes charging time, and 30 hours backup. Since 2012, Waseem Ahmad Nadaf has gone ahead to make almost 32 innovations with the help of his unique scientific skills. The most prominent among these innovations is a portable water purifier and recently invented ventilator which according to him is made of scraps items. Waseem Ahmad Nadaf said that anyone can find solutions to problems but what is important is that the solution has to be efficient and low-cost because people who live in slums, who are likely to get infected, will not be able to use it.