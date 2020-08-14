India Positive: Kashmiri Student Develops COVID 19 Tracker

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases all around, a beneficial step has been taken by a Kashmiri student Haider Ali Punjabi in keeping records of the positive cases in Valley with his newly developed website Covid-19 tracker. Haider launched this web page with support from friends. This website allows gathering crucial information about the infection and its spread with geographical location. Haider Ali Punjabi and his friends created covidkashmir.org on the lines of covidindia.org and other informative websites on coronavirus. This tracker will also help in providing detailed information about doctors, their contact numbers; helpline numbers established by the government and has dedicated sections of frequently asked questions and myth busters.