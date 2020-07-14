India Positive: Kerala Teacher Uses Augmented Reality To Conduct Online Classes

The kindergarten children of AEM AUP School jumped up in excitement as giant planets popped up beside their teacher. Their online class had become a more interesting, thanks to the brilliance of social science teacher. Shyam Vengalloor introduced augmented reality (AR) to online classes. When the whole world was in a lockdown in April, Shyam Vengalloor was finding a way to make virtual classrooms more exciting for children. AR technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.