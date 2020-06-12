VIDEO

India Positive: Kolkata Sweet Shop Makes 'Immunity Sandesh' To Battle COVID-19

Jun 12, 2020 12:22 PM IST India India
No occasion in West Bengal goes without ‘sandesh’ and ‘rosogolla’. Keeping up the temptation, a century-old sweet shop in Kolkata has come out with an innovative ‘immunity Sandesh’ to cater to the health-conscious residents of the city to boost their immunity during the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick’ has named the sweetmeat ‘Immunity Sandesh’ and it contains tulsi, haldi (turmeric), jeshthamadhu or mulethi (licorice roots), galangal (Thai ginger), tej patta (bay leaves), and spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron, and black cumin.

