India Positive: Manipur Village Builds Bamboo Huts As Quarantine Facilities

May 20, 2020 01:11 PM IST India India Share

In a pioneering community effort, villagers in Manipur have set up over 80 huts as quarantine centres to accommodate people as thousands of stranded have started returning to the state from various parts of the country, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the district administrations, the villagers without taking any financial assistance from the government have made more than 80 thatched bamboo huts in Senapati district's Tungjoy village, about 115-km from state capital Imphal.

https://youtu.be/igeUzBg85mc