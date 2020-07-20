India Positive: Meet Corona Warriors of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal District

Coronavirus pandemic has led to young men and women volunteering to join efforts against the disease. Two such individuals from Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district have been serving at a Covid Care Centre in their hometown ever since lockdown began and virus spread to faraway corners of the country. Deeksha Bhatt, a professional bodybuilder and Aman Gondiyal, a merchant navy seaman found themselves stranded at home for months due to lockdown, but the duo along with several other young men and women didn’t waste time but invested it in the service of the nation. Here’s how they became Covid warriors of Uttarakhand