CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

India Positive: Mobile Dispensary Set Up For Pregnant Women in Nagpur

May 02, 2020 06:30 PM IST India India
Share

Nagpur Municipal Corporation launched a mobile dispensary for pregnant women in the containment zones of the city. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, news about women in pregnancy contracting the virus, the civic body has set up a medical unit to screen all ladies so that they can be checked and provided medical aid in time. The unit conducted tests in areas of the city which have been declared as containment zones. In containment zones, citizens are unable to move out, barring for purchases of essential commodities, that too is being provided to them at their doorsteps.

SHOW MORE

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres