India Positive: Mobile Dispensary Set Up For Pregnant Women in Nagpur

May 02, 2020

Nagpur Municipal Corporation launched a mobile dispensary for pregnant women in the containment zones of the city. Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, news about women in pregnancy contracting the virus, the civic body has set up a medical unit to screen all ladies so that they can be checked and provided medical aid in time. The unit conducted tests in areas of the city which have been declared as containment zones. In containment zones, citizens are unable to move out, barring for purchases of essential commodities, that too is being provided to them at their doorsteps.

