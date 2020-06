India Positive: Moved By Their Plight, A Hindu And A Muslim Man Offer Food To Migrants In Kanpur

As the Indian government battles coronavirus pandemic, the citizens too are not lagging behind in extending their support and making sure that the poor survive these hard times. People across faiths have been coming to the forefront and helping the needy. Similar scene can be witnessed at a National Highway in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh where a Hindu and a Muslim man are working together, distributing food packets and other necessary items especially to the migrants passing by.