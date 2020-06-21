VIDEO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

India Positive: Mysuru’s JSS Academy Develops ICU On-Wheels To Fight COVID-19

Jun 21, 2020 08:29 AM IST India India
Share

JSS Academy of Mysore has made ICU on wheels, low-cost ventilator, and multi-mode air sanitiser: This low-cost ventilator is portable, has a disposable ambu-bag, adjustable respiratory rate, and adjustable tidal volume and provides Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) which is not found in other low-cost ventilators. This new ICU can easily move to remotest site of disaster in any given situation, be it a pandemic or a disaster. The innovation is going to help and will provide timely care to the patients in emergency situations on the ground.

SHOW MORE
Loading