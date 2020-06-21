India Positive: Mysuru’s JSS Academy Develops ICU On-Wheels To Fight COVID-19

JSS Academy of Mysore has made ICU on wheels, low-cost ventilator, and multi-mode air sanitiser: This low-cost ventilator is portable, has a disposable ambu-bag, adjustable respiratory rate, and adjustable tidal volume and provides Positive End Expiratory Pressure (PEEP) which is not found in other low-cost ventilators. This new ICU can easily move to remotest site of disaster in any given situation, be it a pandemic or a disaster. The innovation is going to help and will provide timely care to the patients in emergency situations on the ground.

