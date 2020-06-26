India Positive: Newly-Wed Couple Donates Beds To COVID Care Centre In Mumbai

In a heart-warming gesture, a newly married couple in Maharashtra have just donated 50 beds to a hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 Vasai. The couple, Erin Lobo and Merlin Tuscano have been playing the part of coronavirus warriors ever since the start of the pandemic. But their charity came to the fore when the duo decided the cut down on their wedding expenses in order to pay for beds, blankets and pillows for COVID-19 patients.They distributed the items at the quarantine centre on June 20, just hours after getting hitched at a simple ceremony held in a nearby church, news Agency ANI reported.



