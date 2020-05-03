India Positive | Odisha Based Numismatist To Auction Coins For Covid-19 Relief Fund

May 03, 2020 10:56 AM IST India India Share

Debi Prasad Mangaraj is a well-known numismatist in Odisha. He possesses a huge collection of rare coins. He has been collecting coins for over 20 years. He has 8 lakh different types of old, new and foreign coins. Debi Prasad never wanted to auction his treasure trove of coins, but he has decided to auction some of it voluntarily and donate the proceeds towards the Covid-19 relief fund. Many people from abroad have agreed to pay up to Rs 100 crores. The money will be donated to the Chief Minister’s relief fund and PM Cares fund as his contribution to the cause of frontline corona warriors like doctors, nurses, police, sanitation workers etc.



