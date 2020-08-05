India Positive: Odisha University Develops Robot-Assisted UV Sanitiser

Students of Odisha’s Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in have come up with a robot-assisted device that uses short-wave ultraviolet ray for sanitisation. The contactless device- Ultra Violet Robot-Assisted Sanitiser (UVRAS)-can be an effective tool in the war against COVID-19, he said. Developed by the Robotics Club of the VSSUT in Burla in Sambalpur district, the ultraviolet disinfector can be useful in maintaining hygiene.The device can sterilise surfaces by using the short-wave ultraviolet light.