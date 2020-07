India Positive: Robot Mannequin Offers Sanitizer To Customers At Tamil Nadu Showroom

A textile shop in Tamil Nadu has merged creativity and technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic by having a saree-clad robot mannequin in its premises roaming the premises with hand sanitiser, offering it to customers while showcasing the shop’s sarees. A small screen is also placed on its other hand to identify whether there is someone near its presence at a particular spot in the shop.