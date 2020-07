India Positive: Student Designs Robot To Deliver Medicines To COVID-19 Patients

A seventh standard student from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has designed a robot named “Shourya” for contactless delivery of medicines and food to Covid-19 patients.

The innovator, Sai Suresh Rangdal, said that “the aim behind designing this robot is to reduce physical contact of medical staff with coronavirus patients and hence reducing their change of contracting COVID-19.”

The robot is operated by battery and can be controlled by a smartphone. It can carry items weighing up to 1 kg