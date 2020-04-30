India Positive: Students Prepare Food For Covid-19 Warriors in Himachal Pradesh

A group of female college students in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district have set an example of how to serve the nation during these pressing times. After the lockdown left them stranded in college hostels, these students decided to volunteer at a community kitchen where food is prepared for Covid-19 warriors who stand on duty to enforce lockdown. The girls were themselves being fed from the same kitchen run a good samaritan but after getting to know about the noble cause, they decided to contribute their own bit in the fight against the pandemic