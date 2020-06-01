VIDEO

India Positive: Teachers in Jharkhand Village Use Loudspeakers To Impart Education

Jun 01, 2020 11:16 AM IST India India
To ensure that studies of children don’t suffer during lockdown, teachers at a govt school in Jharkhand’s Dhumka district have come up with an innovative method to take online classes to all students even those who don’t have access to technology including a smartphone at their homes. To bridge the digital divide between those students who own smartphones and those who don’t, teachers at primary school in Khijuri installed a loudspeaker system in the village to amplify the reach of online learning to all households. This initiative by teachers have ensured continuous learning of all students of the school.

