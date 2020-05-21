India Positive: Tripura Professor Builds Robot To Help Covid-19 Frontline Warriors

An assistant professor from Tripura University has devised a robot which can help frontline health workers serve Covid-19 patients without human contact. The device is called ‘COVID-19 WARMOT’. It can be used to serve food, medicines to the Covid-19 patients without physical contact. The robot is equipped with a two-way communication device in the form of a Wi-Fi-controlled camera with inbuilt microphone and speaker to help both the doctors or nurses and patients to communicate directly and that too, remaining at a safe place.

