India Positive: Truckers Deliver Supplies In Lahaul- Spiti Amidst Lockdown

May 18, 2020 02:54 PM IST

Lockdown made it worse for the residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti who already suffer the impact of extreme cold and lack of availability of goods due to snowy roads. The truck drivers have emerged as messiahs as they are providing goods of daily usage to the far flung areas of the region. According to Pawan Thakur, a Rescue Incharge at Koksar post, “Screening is being done at Gulaba check post. Data is maintained when they enter Koksar checkpost as the valley is wide, with difficult terrain making it tough to trace people. Two doctors have been deputed, local volunteers sanitise vehicles every day.” Himachal Pradesh has recorded 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths till now. Lockdown has been extended till May 17.