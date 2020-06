Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes

Jun 15, 2020 02:08 PM IST India India Share

Whatever their job was, wherever they were called in to action, our Corona Warriors never flinched an inch! Now it's our turn to express our gratitude; from doctors who never give up the fight, to sanitation workers working on the side, and nurses who serve us day and night. Join Kareena Kapoor Khan, as we come together as a nation to salute these amazing heroes on the first episode of Corona Warriors: Holding The Front!