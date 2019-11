Mulayam Singh: Uttar Pradesh’s Pehelwan Politician | Rare Interviews | Crux

Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has had a fascinating journey from the akhadas of Etawah to playing kingmaker in New Delhi. As he turns 80, here's a look at what earned him nicknames ranging from ‘Netaji’ to ‘Maulana Mulayam’. Watch this video to see how Mulayam stood up to Advani, ousted Sonia Gandhi and when he found that family politics might just be the trickiest arena to navigate