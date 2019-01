News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition

The debate on sedition is back with Delhi Police filing a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban and others. A huge controversy erupted when video emerged of these people allegedly raising Anti-India slogans and then eventually booked for sedition. After his arrest in February 2016, Patiala House Court where he was presented became a fortress and saw violent protests against him. Kanhaiya Kumar was assaulted and was eventually sneaked out by the Delhi Police.