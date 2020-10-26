Poco X3 review: strong contender in the sub-20k smartphone market

The Poco X3 is an overall winner in the sub-20k price range, as long as you are not paranoid about your privacy and data. Even with the massive Poco branding and the undecided play of textures on the plastic back that pretends to be glass, the Poco X3 does not look ‘bad’ per se. Its camera module looks like it means business, and under the hood, the Poco X3 looks and feels like a phone that you can rely on for most things. It games well, handles everyday tasks with ease, has a good camera, an excellent battery and a gorgeous display – in short, everything that you would want in your phone. If only the Poco X3’s MIUI 12 interface asked for a little less data that belongs to me, it might just have been an easier recommendation to make.