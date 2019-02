Pulwama Attack: 'Total Dhamaal' Won't Release In Pakistan, Confirms Ajay Devgn

In the wake of Pulwama attack, actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his upcoming film 'Total Dhamaal' will not be released in Pakistan. "In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Devgn had tweeted. He re-iterated the sentiment during his recent visit to the capital. Directed by Indra Kumar, 'Total Dhamaal' features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Anil Kapoor.