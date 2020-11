Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami Arrested In 2018 Abetment To Suicide Case

Nov 04, 2020 03:39 PM IST

Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai, in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik. Goswami's arrest has drawn sharp reactions from Union Ministers, who accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of misusing power. Watch this video to find out more