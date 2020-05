RIP Rishi Kapoor | An Incredible Actor Whose Performances Will Remain Etched In Our Hearts

To call Rishi Kapoor “versatile” is an understatement because he played varied roles than most actors couldn’t even think of. He had the ability to seamlessly play the funny and sweet and distressing and shocking and weird in more than a hundred films, and bag accolades for doing justice to the emotional spectrum. Rishi, You will be missed.