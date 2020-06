Saluting the Corona Warriors

Every day, they do their duty on the frontlines. Now it's time for us to express our gratitude, to the ones who rose to the challenge of the pandemic, who never took a step back, who cured us all. Not just in our bodies, but in our spirits as well. That's why we're here to salute those eternal heroes, our very own Corona Warriors.