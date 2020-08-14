Social Media in Hindi and Local Languages: Is Indian Internet Ready to Become Aatmanirbhar?

Social media in India is standing at a crucial juncture today. While Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are increasing their presence in India, the sudden ban of TikTok has caused considerable furore in the Indian market. Now, however, this might be a good thing, since this is causing Indian social media startups to come to the centerstage. Apps like ShareChat, Roposo, Chingari, Koo, YourQuote and a whole lot of others are using this moment to build their user bases, create new technology models and rival each other strongly in what is one of the most competitive markets in the Indian technology scape at the moment. In many ways, this can be seen as the Goldilocks moment for Indian social media startups, in the years to come. As we celebrate #25YearsofInternetinIndia, we look at how each of India’s biggest social media platforms are faring at the moment.