Trump’s Superfan, Who Established His Statue At Home, Dies Of Heart Attack

Oct 12, 2020 08:14 PM IST India India Share

A superfan of the US President, Bussa Krishna had established Trump’s statue at the premises of his home. Sadly, this die-hard-fan of the US President died due to a heart attack. His family said that he was very upset after listening to the news of President Trump contracting Coronavirus.