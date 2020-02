AAP Decides to Organise Recitation of Ramayana on First Tuesday of Every Month

Feb 18, 2020 05:01 PM IST India India Share

AAP is continuing to play on its Hindutva card even after a thumping victory in Delhi polls. AAP is all set to ensure recitation of Ramayan's 'Sundar Kand' at temples in Delhi.

The event will take place on the first Tuesday of every month. AAP’s leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted and informed about the new step. During the election campaign BJP accused AAP of standing against Hindus