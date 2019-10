Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+

Mumbai’s lungs, its largest green cover – Aarey Forest - is under serious threat. Maximum City made headlines for several widespread protests to save the green patch amidst skyscrapers and concrete jungle that is gobbling up the city. From common citizens to Bollywood actors, Mumbaikars have been up in arms, to "Save Aarey". What are the protests all about and why are authorities adamant about their plans?