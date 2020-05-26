Abhijit Banerjee Back Modi’s Economic Package, Says It Will Redefine Economic Rules

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee believes that the special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core announced by the Narendra Modi-led government is “certainly not an eye-wash” and voiced hope that it will give a boost to the supply side which will drive economic recovery.Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee believes that the special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core announced by the Narendra Modi-led government is “certainly not an eye-wash” and voiced hope that it will give a boost to the supply side which will drive economic recovery.