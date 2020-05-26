VIDEO

Abhijit Banerjee Back Modi’s Economic Package, Says It Will Redefine Economic Rules

May 26, 2020 08:02 PM IST India India
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee believes that the special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core announced by the Narendra Modi-led government is “certainly not an eye-wash” and voiced hope that it will give a boost to the supply side which will drive economic recovery.Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee believes that the special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core announced by the Narendra Modi-led government is “certainly not an eye-wash” and voiced hope that it will give a boost to the supply side which will drive economic recovery.

