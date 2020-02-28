Amit Shah Says That Opposition Misleading And Inciting Minorities Which Led To Riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the new citizenship law and inciting communal riots.



He said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip (Amendment) Act talked about snatching citizenship of people. "Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA. They are instigating people and fomenting riots," he told a pro-CAA BJP rally here.

