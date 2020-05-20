Amphan Weakens Into A Severe Cyclonic Storm, High Alert In West Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm from a super cyclone. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Amphan will make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh.

Before it weakened, Amphan became only the second super cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal since the records began. Cyclone Amphan may retain its intensity till tomorrow. Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha are to be the worst affected areas from Cyclone Amphan.