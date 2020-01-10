English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
News18 » Videos » News18 Shorts

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else

Jan 10, 2020 06:15 PM IST iVideos iVideos
Share

This is not a revolution, nor is it a minor update. The MacBook Pro 16 really ups the performance game. It is hard to find a flawless product, but the Apple MacBooks come pretty close. Yet, they could have been closer still to perfection over the past few years, if not for the reports of quite a few users complaining about the ‘butterfly’ keyboard failing.

The switch to the 16-inch display, the scissor mechanism keyboard, the 9th generation Intel Core processors, really good speakers and excellent battery life from a computing device of this size are things that cannot be ignored. That being said, the display could have been OLED, the FaceTime camera could have seen an upgrade and perhaps a slightly different design would have set it apart from the predecessors.

SHOW MORE