Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else

This is not a revolution, nor is it a minor update. The MacBook Pro 16 really ups the performance game. It is hard to find a flawless product, but the Apple MacBooks come pretty close. Yet, they could have been closer still to perfection over the past few years, if not for the reports of quite a few users complaining about the ‘butterfly’ keyboard failing.



The switch to the 16-inch display, the scissor mechanism keyboard, the 9th generation Intel Core processors, really good speakers and excellent battery life from a computing device of this size are things that cannot be ignored. That being said, the display could have been OLED, the FaceTime camera could have seen an upgrade and perhaps a slightly different design would have set it apart from the predecessors.