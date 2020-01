Asus ROG Strix G G731 Review: Setting New Standards For Mid-Range Gaming Notebooks

Jan 22, 2020 06:08 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

This is a solid gaming notebook if you are looking for something with an affordable price range. It does miss out on certain features but despite certain cost cuttings, which shouldn’t hinder your experience, the ROG Strix G G731 still manages to look good. ​Overall, the Strix G is recommended for entry-level as well as gaming enthusiasts and is an excellent machine for esports gaming titles