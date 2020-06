ASUS TUF A15 Review: Sweeping The Charts With AMD

ASUS has made a smart move by relying on the AMD Ryzen 4000 chips. The TUF A15 offers excellent performance and should suffice most gamer needs at a nominal price. The two main areas of concern are the display, which isn't the best when it comes to colour accuracy, and the overall build which still feels very plastic. Overall, a big thumbs up for the effort.