Chinese Envoy Refutes Claims Of Businesses Leaving China Post COVID-19

China’s ambassador to India has refuted claims of businesses leaving China. The ambassador cited a recent survey by the American Chamber Of Commerce in China that 70% of U.S. companies in China would not move out Chinese products in India have recently drawn flak when PPE and testing kits from China were found faulty. Many multinational companies with units in China are considering to shift their operations out of the country. India is eyeing this opportunity to lure multinationals to the country.