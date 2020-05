Chinese Military Choppers Seen In Ladakh As India Scrambled Fighter Jets

Two Chinese army helicopters violated the Indian air space in Eastern Ladakh on May 5. The Indian Air Force retaliated by scrambling its fighter Sukhoi jets from the Leh Airbase for patrolling. The IAF, however, said that these were training sorties and the airspace was not violated. On the same day of this incident, Chinese and Indian forces scuffled at the border in Ladakh that left about 70 soldiers injured. The LAC border has poor demarcation and sometimes there are accidental incursions.