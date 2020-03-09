Congress Confirms Priyanka did sell MF Hussain Painting to Rana Kapoor

The point of contention is that a provenance certificate is issued by artist citing valuation of the painting and despite not being the artist, Priyanka issued the certificate. Besides yes bank crisis shaking up the banking sector and all efforts being made to save it from further downfall, founder and yes bank boss Rana Kapoor is also being investigated by the ED for alleged money laundering. The BJP has linked the crisis to Gandhi family while the opposition has blamed the govt for being 'complicit' as the bank's loans grew manifold. The congress maintained that Priyanka had sold the painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor for Rs 2 crore but the entire amount has already been disclosed in her income tax return of 2010