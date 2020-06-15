Coronavirus Cases In India To Peak In November, Says ICMR Backed Study

COVID-19 peak in India to occur by November says a study funded by ICMR. The nationwide lockdown has delayed the onset of Coronavirus peak in India. According to the study, the lockdown pushed the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days and helped to bring down infections by 69-97%.