Coronavirus Outbreak: Six New Cases of Covid -19 in Kerala

Mar 10, 2020 04:46 PM IST India India

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerala - this brings the total number of affected cases in the country to 56.

Two other cases were confirmed earlier from Pune earlier today. The Pune patients have a travel history to Dubai - and signal the first COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force had sent a C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to Iran to rescue the stranded Indian nationals - 58 Indian pilgrims have been evacuated. There are more than 340 Indian nationals still stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak. Over 4,000 people have died while over 113,000 have been infected worldwide