COVID-19 Cases In Delhi To Cross 1-lakh Mark By The End Of June

Jun 09, 2020

Delhi is estimated to cross the 1-lakh mark by the end of June as per the report by an expert committee. Delhi has almost 9,500 beds at present. However, there is an urgent need to have more than 15,000 beds as cases are doubling up every two weeks. According to a panel expert, nearly 20-25% COVID-19 cases need hospitalisation and 5% need ventilation or ICU care. The panel also recommended that more private and govt hospitals need to be converted into COVID hospitals.