Delhi Police Chief Amulya Patnaik Defends His Force After Violence Claims 23 Lives

Feb 26, 2020 09:08 PM IST India India Share

In an exclusive interview to our sister channel CNN-News18, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that his force was quick with response to what is being called as the worst communal violence in the city in three decades. He added that law and order situation in the capital is under control and that normal life has been restored in northeast Delhi which became the epicenter of violent clashes.