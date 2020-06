Delhi To Screen Every House For Detecting Coronavirus Patients

Jun 24, 2020 09:07 PM IST India India Share

As the number of cases in Delhi continues to increase. The Delhi government came up with a new strategy. In this, by June 30 all houses in the containment zones will be screened and by By July 6, every house in the national capital will be screened, the government said as part of the new COVID response plan released after meetings between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kejriwal in the last week.