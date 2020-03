Despite Doctors Advising Social Distancing, Lakhs Expected In Ram Navami Mela At Ayodhya

Despite several measures to avoid mass gathering by various countries across globe. Ayodhya is all set to welcome lakhs of pilgrims. Uttar Pradesh has given a go-ahead for the… 'Ram Navami Mela' in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh govt is leaving no stone unturned to make Ram Navami Mela a grand success Lakhs of devotees from the country are expected to come in Ayodhya to take part in the ‘Mela’. The fair will be held from March 25 to April 2.