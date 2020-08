Did Russia Ignore Norms To Launch The 1st COVID-19 Vaccine, Amidst Global Concern?

Aug 11, 2020 04:55 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

In a race to find a vaccine that will protect people from the novel coronavirus, six candidates from around the world are now in phase three of human trials. Recent reports from Russia claim that one of their candidates has completed all three phases of human clinical trials successfully. Russia will reportedly begin producing the vaccine soon and already has plans for a massive, country-wide vaccine drive.